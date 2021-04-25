BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern’s softball team dropped both of its games at the Brethren Invitational Saturday in Brethren.
“The girls are working well as a team,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “We need to have more consistent hitting one through nine and clean up some of our errors defensively, but with only three girls having varsity experience, some growing pains are expected.”
The Cardinals opened with a 12-2 loss to Blanchard Montabella. Skylar Harry took the loss as she allowed three hits and 11 walks for seven earned runs to go with five strikeouts over four innings.
Offensively, Hillary Howe, Alexus Brummett, Astrid Lundstrom and Harry each had a hit. Howe had an RBI. Howe and Harry each had a run. Eastern had just four hits, Smith said.
In the second game, Eastern fell to Brethren, 8-2.
“We were up 2-1, (and) Brethren scored four in the third and we struggled to respond after loading the bases in the fourth,” Smith said.
Taylor Campbell pitched five innings in the game and allowed six earned runs on five hits and eight walks to go with a strikeout.
Deanna Codman, Codman, Brummett and Harry each had a hit. Harry hit a triple and scored a run. Codman also scored a run.