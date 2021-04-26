CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s softball team dropped a pair of Western Michigan D League games to Mesick Monday at St. Mary’s Field, 21-0 and 16-1.
“Mesick has a quality team this year,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “We managed only two hits in the first game. Grace Quiggin threw a great game against us, and we struggled to consistenlty throw strikes.”
Skylar Harry took the loss as she allowed 12 hits and 12 walks. Harry and Jessica Smith had the Cardinals’ hits.
Taylor Campbell pitched the second game and took the loss as she allowed nine hits and seven walks to go with a strikeout.
Deanna Codman, Hilary Howe, Smith and Campbell each had hits. Howe scored the run with Smith driving her home.