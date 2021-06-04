CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s softball team dropped a 17-0 decision in three innings in the MHSAA Division 4 district championship Friday afternoon at St. Mary’s Field in Custer to Marion.
“Marion hit the ball quite well today and took advantage of some walks to win,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith. “(Their pitcher) pitched well against us, striking out seven of our 11 batters we sent to the plate. We managed only three baserunners. We didn’t make enough contact at the plate to be able to put pressure on Marion’s defense.
“They have a quality club offensively and defensively.”
The Cardinals had a young and inexperienced team this season, and the team will lose two players to graduation. One is four-year starter Jessica Smith.
“Her knowledge of the game and her leadership will be missed,” Jake Smith said.
The other senior was foreign exchange student Astrid Lundstrom, who never played softball before this season.
“Our young players got valuable experience this year playing nearly every game,” Smith said. “I am truly proud of how our team battled every game this year, whether we were up 10 or down 10. They came to the field ready to learn the game and to play hard every out.”
In the semifinals, Marion defeated Manistee Catholic, 10-1. Josie Ziehm led the Sabers as she went 2-for-3 and scored the Sabers’ run. Grace Kidd hit a double.
Marion advanced to the Frankfort regional where the Eagles will play the winner of the Holton district. The other regional semifinal will pit 10th-ranked Mesick against the district winner from Maple City Glen Lake. The regional is Saturday, June 12.