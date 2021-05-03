CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s softball team suffered a pair of losses to LeRoy Pine River Monday afternoon at St. Mary’s Field in Custer, 19-1 and 18-3.
“We struggled defensively in the first game, committing nine errors and Pine River hit the ball well tonight,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “In the second game, we cut down on our errors, but Pine River was aggressive at the plate and again hit the ball well.
“I’m proud of the girls going and competing for every out,” he said. “We have a young squad that is learning on the fly, and they are battling every play.”
In the opener, Taylor Campbell took the loss. She threw three innings and allowed 12 hits and six walks with two strikeouts.
Kennady Tyler and Taylor Campbell each had a hit. Tyler had an RBI. Hillary Howe scored a run and stole a base.
In the nightcap, Janessa Alvesteffer pitched three innings and allowed 14 hits and four walks with a strikeout.
Alexus Brummett and Jessica Smith each picked up a hit as did Howe. All three each had an RBI while Howe and Smith each had a hit. C.J. Matlock scored a run.