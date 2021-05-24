CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s softball team split a doubleheader with Manistee Catholic Monday afternoon at St. Mary’s Field as the Cardinals won the first game, 18-16, and lost the second game, 12-8.
“As a team we are still battling with consistency on the mound, however we continue to fight for every out and some of the younger players are gaining confidence at the plate and are getting more aggressive during their at bats,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith.
Taylor Campbell got the victory in the first game. She allowed 11 earned runs on seven hits, 14 walks and a strikeout.
Skylar Harry went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs. Jessica Smith was 1-for-3, scored three runs and had two RBIs. Kennady Tyler went 2-for-3 with two runs, and Janessa Alvesteffer scored twice.
In the second game, Skylar Harry took the loss as she allowed eight earned runs on three hits and 22 walks with five strikouts.
Smith was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs. Aralyn Donald and Harry each went 2-for-3 with Donald scoring a run. Hillary Howe went 1-for-3 with two runs.