BEAR LAKE — Mason County Eastern’s softball team picked up a doubleheader sweep of Bear Lake in Western Michigan D League play, 29-2 and 22-12.
“Bear Lake struggled tonight with their control on the mound,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith. “We had patience and took our walks and put the ball in play when (we) got our pitches to hit. We are both young teams, but we found a way to get two league wins (Tuesday).
“We have a district game Friday against the Manistee Catholic-Marion winner,” he continued. “We need to come prepared to play our best ball of the year so we can compete well and hopefully advance onto regionals.”
In the first game, Taylor Campbell got the victory as she threw a no-hitter in two innings of play. She walked two.
Aralyn Donald was 3-for-4 with a run. Hilary Howe had a hit and scored four runs. Jessica Smith and Campbell each scored four runs.
In the second game, Skylar Harry earned the win as she allowed nine earned runs on three hits and 12 walks. She struck out four in the four innings of work.
Campbell went 2-for-4 with two runs, and smith was 2-for-3 with three runs. Howe had a hit and scored three runs. Donald had three runs.