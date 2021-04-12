CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s softball team opened the 2021 season with a doubleheader sweep of Walkerville Monday, 19-3 and 28-7.
“I thought the girls played well tonight,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “(There are) improvements to be had, but overall they made the majority of the plays that were in front of them. We had a couple of girls who came out today to help us due to some low numbers… and I thought we played well as a unit.”
Skylar Harry got the victory in the circle as she tossed a no-hitter in four innings while facing 24 batters. She struck out nine, walked 13 and had three earned runs. At the plate, she was 1-for-2 with three runs scored.
Hillary Howe was 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run. Jessica Smith was 1-for-1 with a double, three walks, three RBIs and four runs. Emily Robinson went 2-for-3 with a run. Lydia Howe was 1-for-2 with three runs.
In the nightcap, Taylor Campbell got the victory in the circle. She faced 23 batters and allowed five hits over four innings with four strikeouts, five walks and five earned runs. She was also 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs.
Lydia Howe went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and four runs. Smith went 2-for-3 with two runs. Hillary Howe went 1-for-3 with four runs, and Astrid Lundstrom was 1-for-1 with four runs.