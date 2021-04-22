BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern's split a Western Michigan D League doubleheader at Brethren Thursday, winning the opener 14-8 and lost the nightcap, 18-14.
In the opener, Skylar Harry got the win by allowing six hits, seven walks and six earned runs with six strikeouts.
Harry went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Hillary Howe was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs. Jessica Smith was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs.
In the nightcap, Taylor Campbell was tabbed for the loss. She allowed 15 hits, nine walks and 12 earned runs in five innings while getting seven strikeouts.
Harry went 3-for-4 with two RBIs with two runs, and Howe was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Deanna Codman was 1-for-3 with four runs with Alexus Brummett scored two runs.