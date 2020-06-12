The Mason County Men’s Fastpitch League announced late last month that it would take a hiatus for this coming summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have decided to cancel the upcoming July season,” the league announced on Facebook. “There is a lot of preparation that goes into each season and currently there is too many unknowns to move forward with a schedule. This is not the end. It’s just a bump in the road.”
Travis Walle, who is one of the league’s founders and leaders who also plays for Majestic Taxidermy, said Thursday that there were a lot of factors that led into organizers calling off the league for the summer.
“If we were to do something, you would have to sanitize balls and sanitize bleachers. The dugouts would be one of the biggest issues (with social distancing),” Walle said. “I just think, me and Jim Stankowski (who plays for the L.C. Bulls and helped to organize the league) agreed it would be best call this year a wash.”
The Mason County league uses the diamonds at Ludington’s Oriole Field, and there would have to be not only precautions but also permission. Walle said he has heard of some leagues starting up for the summer, but in many of those instances, those leagues have access to private diamonds.
“From the sounds of things, there’s other leagues that are trying to do stuff,” he said. “I just think with all of the obstacles, (we can’t).”
In years past, the organizing of the league takes place in May, including setting schedules and getting umpires hired for the games. Not much has changed in the past few years since the league launched.
The state organizations have yet to make a decision on state tournaments, and Walle is waiting to hear if Majestic Taxidermy will possibly play in it. But the team will need to get some work in.
“We haven’t had a practice yet,” he said. “It’s been a weird year.”
The league was thought to return with five teams this July. It was starting to attract a handful of players in their teens or early 20s starting to play. Walle said he hasn’t heard from that many people in terms of calling off the league’s season.
“I’m hopeful that we will pick up where we left off (in 2021).”