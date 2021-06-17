After a summer away from the diamonds, the Mason County Men’s Fastpitch League is returning for doubleheaders in the month of July.
Travis Walle, who plays for and manages Majestic Taxidermy while also helping to keep the league going, said there are four teams for this summer. It’s one team fewer than when the league took the field in 2019, and he’s not sure why the response for fastpitch seemingly is less than what what was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t know what it is,” he said. “I guess it’s a sign of the times.”
Walle said the league was a bit of an experiment when it was organized in 2017 and debuted in 2018. It began with four teams, expanded to a fifth team in 2019, and it will be four teams again in 2021.
The league also saw two of its teams be extremely successful outside of the league in 2019 and 2020, too. Majestic Taxidermy won the 2020 Class C state championship and were the 2019 Class D state runner-up. The LC Bulls were the 2019 Class E state champions.
Superior Exteriors and The Market are the remaining teams in the league this summer.
Walle said it’s been a struggle to try to get younger generations interested in the game. He recognized that in many cases throughout the state, there are fewer kids playing baseball and softball. He pointed to evidence of a lack of sub-varsity teams for the sport.
“There’s a lot of talk that baseball is too slow for kids,” he said.
Majestic has played the last several summers in a tournament in Petoskey, but Walle said his team withdrew from the tournament for this summer as it is going through its share of transitions. He believed a fastpitch tournament could do well in Ludington because of the diamonds’ proximity to the beaches of Lake Michigan.
“I know there’s teams that will come here,” he said.
The league is looking for someone to assist in running the scoreboards for the games coming in July. In the first week, only Diamond 1 at Oriole Field will be used for the league, but starting July 12 through Aug. 3, both Diamond 1 and Diamond 3 will be used. Walle encouraged those who wanted to help with the scoreboards to contact the league through its Facebook page. It can be found by searching for Mason County Men’s Fastpitch Softball.