Ludington’s softball team suffered a pair of defeats to Montague in West Michigan Conference Lakes Division play Tuesday, 13-1 and 17-2.
“We are actually making a lot of plays right now. We’re definitely still working toward where we want to be defensively, but we are steadily improving in that area,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “We are also moving girls around to find out which defensive combinations are going to work best for us over the course of the season.
“My biggest concern now is hitting. We did hit the ball better in the second game, but I still believe we’re capable of hitting it harder and putting more pressure on the defense. We’re taking too many hittable pitches, especially early in the count. That’s something we need to improve on quickly,” she continued.
“We’re going through a lot of growing pains to start the year. That’s not easy, but sometimes it’s unavoidable,” Holmes said. “My message to the girls tonight was not to beat themselves up, but also not to settle for where we are now. We just have to keep taking steps forward.”
In the opener, Sam Hanson took the loss in the circle as she allowed 13 hits and six walks with five strikeouts. Brynn Fortner was 2-for-3 with Ayiana Rangel and Rylee Hardenburgh each getting a hit.
In the second game, Jody Meisenheimer got the start and lasted 1 1/3 innings. She allowed 10 hits and walked three. Hanson pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief and allowed four hits and a walk.
Meisenheimer was 2-for-3 at the plate with Fortner and Hardenburg joining Keely Bowman, Sam Smeltzer and Taesyah Hendricks each getting a hit.