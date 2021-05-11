Pentwater's softball team picked up a 3-1 victory against Ludington Tuesday afternoon at Oriole Field.
"As a coach, I could not be more proud of these girls, they are really starting to come into their own," said Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter.
"(Mikaylyn) Kenney pitched well tonight," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "She's smart, so when a batter struggles with a pitch, she goes right back there. We took some good swings against her, but we didn't quite make the adjustments needed to make to put the ball in play consistently."
Kenney checked Ludington's bats on four hits, a walk and 15 strikeouts. Lilli Goodrich took the loss on the mound. She threw the complete game and allowed six hits and hit two batters while getting 16 strikeouts.
Jody Meisenheimer hit a double with Rebecca Szoboslay, Brynn Cole and Madisyn Wysong each picked up hits for Ludington (5-15). Cole drove in Szoboszlay.
Kenney led Pentwater's offense as she hit two triples. Crysta Cluchey had two hits, and Mandi Sayles had a hit.