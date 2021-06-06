HOLTON — Pentwater’s softball team ran into the top-ranked Division 4 Holton Red Devils in the district championship game Saturday, and the tourney hosts won, 15-0.
“While (we were) able to hit the ball, (their) defense just did not allow the Falcons to get anything going,” said Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter.
Pentwater trailed 5-0 thorugh four innings against Holton, but the Red Devils scored 10 runs in the fifth to pick up the victory. Mandi Sayles and Marissa Sayles each had a hit.
Mikaylyn Kenney took the loss as she allowed eight hits and four walks to go with eight strikeouts.
Pentwater opened the day with a 1-0 victory against White Cloud. Kenney threw the complete game as she allowed one hit to the Indians with four walks. She struck out 21 in seven innings.
Mackenna Hasil, Marissa Sayles and Kenney each had hits against White Cloud.
“I am very proud of our girls, and I cannot begin to say that enough,” Rossiter said. “There is nothing better than seeing the growth of an athlete throughout a season, and I was fortunate enough to see growth in all of our girls.”