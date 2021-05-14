PENTWATER — Pentwater’s softball team swept Bear Lake, 15-0 and 17-0, in Western Michigan D League play Friday afternoon in Pentwater.
Mikaylyn Kenney pitched well for the Falcons, and her strikeout total is soaring.
“Kenney has totaled over 100 strikeouts this season in the 9 games that we have played, she is definitely a very dominant force in the pitching position,” said Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter.
In the opener, she struck out nine while checking the Lakers on a hit.
Haidyn Adams had two hits for Pentwater.
In the second game, Kenney no-hit the Lakers and had nine strikeouts in three innigns of play. She also had two hits herself at the plate.
Adams, Bailee Hasil and Mandi Sayles each had a hit.