PENTWATER — Pentwater’s softball team swept Bear Lake, 15-0 and 17-0, in Western Michigan D League play Friday afternoon in Pentwater.

Mikaylyn Kenney pitched well for the Falcons, and her strikeout total is soaring.

“Kenney has totaled over 100 strikeouts this season in the 9 games that we have played, she is definitely a very dominant force in the pitching position,” said Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter.

In the opener, she struck out nine while checking the Lakers on a hit.

Haidyn Adams had two hits for Pentwater.

In the second game, Kenney no-hit the Lakers and had nine strikeouts in three innigns of play. She also had two hits herself at the plate.

Adams, Bailee Hasil and Mandi Sayles each had a hit.

