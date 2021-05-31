MANISTEE — Pentwater’s softball team scored a doubleheader sweep of Manistee Catholic last Friday, 7-0 and 15-2.
In the opener, Mikaylyn Kenney struck out 16, walked none and limited Manistee Catholic with a hit. Crysta Cluchey went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Haidyn Adams and Bailee Hasil each hit a single.
Kenney hit a home run in the nightcap and Cluchey added another double. Mandi Sayles and Hasil each went 2-for-3 while Mackenna Hasil, Samantha Schaefer and Adams each picked up a single. In the pitcher’s circle, Kenney struck out 11, hit two batters and allowed two hits.