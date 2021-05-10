PENTWATER — Pentwater’s softball team picked up a pair of Western Michigan D League victories against Mason County Eastern Monday afternoon, 15-0 and 16-0.
"We struggled early pitching in the first game and gave up nine runs before we recorded an out," said Eastern coach Jacob Smith."
Mikaylyn Kenney got the victory for Pentwater (6-0) as she pitched four innings and no-hit the Cardinals. She walked one and struck out eight. Taylor Campbell took the loss for the Cardinals.
Kenney hit a double and a triple with four RBIs to pace the Pentwater offense. Crysta Cluchey hit a single and a double with three RBIs. Mackenna Hasil went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Bailee Hasil and Mandi Sayles each had a hit.
Kenney limited Eastern to two hits in the second game while issuing a walk. She struck out 18. Janessa Alvesteffer took the loss for the Cardinals.
Kenney was a single short of the cycle at the plate with two RBIs. Cluchey got a double while Marissa Sayles, Mackenna Hasil and Mandi Sayles each had a hit. Marissa Sayles had an RBI.
Jessica Smith went 2-for-2 for the Cardinals with a run and a stolen base.