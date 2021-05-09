CUSTER — Pentwater’s softball team picked up the Mason County Eastern tournament championship Saturday as the Falcons defeated Manistee Catholic, 11-0, and the host Cardinals, 15-0.
“I am proud of all of the girls. We came ready to play, even though these were just our third and fourth games of the season,” said Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter. “We have a busy next couple of weeks with make-up games that we are all excited to play.”
In the opener, Mikaylyn Kenney one-hit the Sabers without any walks and she struck out 14. At the plate, Kenney had two hits, two RBIs and scored three runs. Crysta Cluchey had two hits, three RBIs and a run.
In the second game, Kenney no-hit the Cardinals. She struck out nine and walked one. Eastern's Taylor Campbell took the loss as she allowed six hits, walked 13 and struck out five.
Kenney added three hits, seven RBIs and scored three runs. Cluchey joined Bailee Hasel and Mackenna Hasil with each getting a hit and a run.
Eastern lost to Manistee Catholic, 14-2. Campbell again pitched and she allowed 13 hits, seven walks and four strikeouts.
Deanna Codman, Hillary Howe, Jessica Smith and Alexus Brummett each went 1-for-2. Smith and Howe each had an RBI with Codman and Howe each scoring a run.