PENTWATER — Pentwater’s softball team earned a pair of shutout victories against Walkerville Monday in Western Michigan D League play, 11-0 and 16-0.
Mikaylyn Kenney earned the victory as she struck out 14 over five innings with a walk and two hits.
At the plate, Mackenna Hasil was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Kenney went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Haidyn Adams and Samantha Schaefer each had a hit.
In the second game, Kinney no-hit the Wildcats. She struck out eight in three innings pitched, and she also did not issue a walk.
AT the plate, Kinney was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Crysta Cluchey went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Bailee Hasil was 2-for-3.