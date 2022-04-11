PENTWATER — Mason County Eastern's softball team was swept in a non-conference doubleheader at Pentwater, 15-0 and 18-5.
In the first game, Taylor Campbell took the loss for the Cardinals as she allowed 10 earned runs on seven walks, four hits and three strikeouts over four innings.
Campbell walked twice and Ashley Willoughby earned a walk.
"Taylor pitched well tonight," said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. "We struggled defensively behind her, committing eight errors."
In the second game, Skylar Harry took the loss for Eastern (0-2). Harry allowed 16 earned runs on 19 walks, six hits and nine strikeouts.
Harry was 1-for-3 with a run while Avery Crawford went 1-for-2 wiht a run. Deanna Codman, Keeli Johnson and Aralyn Donald all scored runs for the Cardinals.
"Skylar had trouble finding the strike zone consistently," Smith said. "Offensively, we put the ball in play often, and the girls fought hard."