BEAR LAKE — Pentwater's Mikaylyn Kenney no-hit Bear Lake not once, but twice, in a Western Michigan D League doubleheader sweep of the Lakers Monday in Bear Lake, 9-0 and 14-0.
In the first game, Kenney struck out 16 Lakers and did not allow a walk in six innings pitched. At the plate, she was a single short of the cycle, including a 220-foot home run over the left-center field fence.
Bailee Hasil hit a double in the first game with Crysta Cluchey, Madi Sayles, Marissa Sayles and Maren Martinsen each getting singles for Pentwater (4-2, 2-2 WMD).
In the nightcap, Kenney struck out 10 and walked two in her second straight no-hitter, this time in a five-inning outing.