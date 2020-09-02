MANISTEE — Wayne Quigley started playing softball at 15 1/2, and he’s been at it ever since. Only now he’s doing more commuting, driving from Ludington to Manistee three times a week to play with the Manistee Senior Softball League.
Quigley’s parents vacationed every summer a block away from the fastpitch park in Ludington, and through the 1970s the highlight of each evening was to go see a fastpitch game.
“That really fired me up to play softball,” Quigley, a soccer player in high school and college, said during warmups before a recent game at the Douglas Park Fields by First Street Beach. “I just moved up here (from Southwest Michigan) the beginning of the year, and actually did an online search to find this group.
“It was kind of interesting, because I came from a pretty well organized, six-team senior league in northern Indiana and I felt bad about leaving that behind.
“But, I always loved the Ludington area. Did an online search and found these guys. It first looked like seven, eight guys did batting practice and then went to lunch. But, I’ll tell you I’ve really enjoyed this, and I can’t imagine now not having this group to play with. They are all really good people.”
Quigley’s children are grown and moved away, so he decided to “down size” and move to Ludington. He’s not retired yet at age 57, but says he figures he might as well be in a spot where he wants to be when that happens. He does computer work for a company out of Grand Rapids.
Manistee’s league began four years ago with eight guys showing up on a regular basis three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) starting at 10 a.m. and playing four-on-four with a pitcher, two outfielders and one infielder, occasionally two infielders with a member of the batting team going over to cover third base.
Now, there are upwards of 20 players ... including a couple women ... divided into two full teams chosen on game day, complete with shirts courtesy of Callesen Wealth Management. Diner 31 is sponsoring the team this year.
Quigley made the drive to join the team on Opening Day, and all the players ... and a handful of spectators ... sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” which immediately hooked Quigley.
He admitted that he was a little apprehensive joining a group of strangers he’d never met before.
“That’s always scary, even at this age,” Quigley said with a chuckle. “You wonder if you’re going to fit in. They were surprised to have somebody from Ludington, and I’m hoping over the winter to meet more people. If you can catch and throw, you qualify. It’s been a lot of fun.
“It’s competitive, but it’s a fun competitive. It’s pretty laid back. I enjoy that now at this point. I don’t need to have arguments and fights and all of that like I’ve seen before.”
League organizer Bill Mason, 77, considers Quigley if not the best player, certainly one of the best two or three in the league and says he’s fit in really well with the group.
Quigley said that his goal was always to play with one of his kids. After he checked that off, his next goal was to play until he was 50. Mission accomplished.
“Now, everything is bonus,” Quigley said. “You look at Bill (Mason, the league’s organizer) who is 77 years old and you just think ‘Man, I hope I can do that when I’m that age.’
“I can’t imagine I will (still be playing) in 20 years, but we’ll see. I think everyone is an injury away.”
But he added with a laugh that he hasn’t slid into a bag yet. There’s been no close play at the plate. With COVID-19 precautions, there won’t be, either.
For questions about the Manistee Senior Softball League, contact Mason at 248-672-8929 or mawgsngramps@gmail.com.