MANISTEE — It was originally supposed to open the season Monday afternoon but had to re-scheduled that game for May 1 because of players quarantined for COVID-19 until the day before, and the Manistee Catholic girls softball team instead had its first doubleheader Wednesday against Frankfort.
The warmer weather unfortunately moved out and temperatures were much colder when the Sabers took the field at First Street Beach. When it was over, the Panthers swept the non-conference twinbill, 17-1 and 18-0.
“Frankfort is a really good team, probably the best these girls will see all season,” Sabers first-year head coach Kaytlin Heck would say later. “So, to start off with them gave us a good look at where we’re at.
“We saw a lot of stuff we need to work on. We were short a couple of girls, but we did well with what we had. It was a good learning experience.”
One area the Sabers need work is at the plate. The Sabers couldn’t solve Frankfort pitcher Taylor Myers, who struck out seven in the opener and four more in the nightcap.
The Sabers would finish with only two hits for the day, both of them coming off the bat of Emily Miller, with one in each game. She scored the team’s only run on a wild pitch.