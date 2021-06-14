Seven area softball players were named to the All-Western Michigan D League teams for their play in 2021, led by Pentwater junior Mikaylyn Kenney.
Kenney was the sole local to be named to the first team for the WMD.
Mason County Eastern senior Jessica Smith and junior Hillary Howe were named to the second team. They were joined by Pentwater junior Crysta Cluchey and Manistee Catholic sophomore Kaylin Johnson.
Manistee Catholic freshman Grace Kidd was named to the honorable mention list as well as Pentwater junior Bailee Hasil.
The complete teams:
All-WMD first team: Brethren — Halle Richardson, junior. Marion — Georgia Meyer, sophomore; Nicolette Maddox, senior; Payton Raymond, senior; Harley Bear, sophomore. Mesick — Kelsey Quiggin, sophomore; Grace Quiggin, senior; Harmony Harris, freshman. Pentwater — Mikaylyn Kenney, junior.
All-WMD second team: Bear Lake — Taylor Merrill, sophomore. Manistee Catholic — Kaylin Johnson, sophomore. Marion — Jacelyn Moggo, freshman; Aarron Hall, senior. Mason County Eastern — Jessica Smith, senior; Hillary Howe, junior. Mesick — Mattie Akom, junior; Grace Hawk, junior. Pentwater — Crysta Cluchey, junior.
WMD honorable mention: Bear Lake — Kalissa Swanson, junior. Brethren — Maddy Biller, freshman. Manistee Catholic — Grace Kidd, freshman. Marion — McKayla Cruson, freshman. Mesick — Maraya Buell, freshman; Angee Wheeler, sophomore. Pentwater — Bailee Hasill, junior.