Van’s Harvesting took a 14-3 victory against Magee Insurance/The Market in the final game of the Mason County Men’s Fastpitch League for the 2019 season Thursday at Oriole Field in Ludington.

Spencer Knizacky went 3-for-4 for Van’s with two runs scored. Justin Steiger went 2-for-4 with two runs. Stephen Knizacky was 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Fischer Spencer was 2-for-4 with a run. Daniel Knizacky hit a triple. Brody Hayes went 2-for-2 with three runs.

State tournament

Majestic Taxidermy/Cottage Works and the LC. Bulls each won their respective opening games of a USA Softball men’s fastpitch state tournament.

Both teams in the Mason County Men’s Fastpitch League are competing at Holland’s Quincy Park this weekend in two different state tournaments.

Majestic Taxidermy advanced out of its Friday night opener via forfeit at the USA Softball Men’s Class D Fastpitch State Tournament. Majestic will play Superior Vault at 9 a.m. today in the second round of the double elimination tournament.

The Bulls, sponsored by Leading Edge Epoxy and Chye Farms, beat BASES, 11-8, in the first round of the double elimination USA Softball Men’s Class E Fastpitch State Tournament. The Bulls will play AirTech of Drenthe at 11 a.m. today in the quarterfinals. AirTech defeated Richville, 12-9.