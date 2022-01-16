VICTORY TWP. — Rallying from a two-goal deficit in the third period with two straight unanswered goals to forge a tie, the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team gave up two late goals and fell, 5-3, to Southgate United at the West Shore Community Ice Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Despite having played Friday night, the Badgers hung tough the entire game and came so close to pulling out their third win of the season.
United had the same number of skaters suited up as the Badgers — nine — but the small group included some quality players who were fast and quick to the puck.
It also had the state's leading scorer, senior Ashton Petrarca. Badgers coach Bill Shriver came up with an interesting defensive strategy in an attempt to slow Patrarca down.
He assigned Mason County Central senior Russell Schade to shadow him one-on-one, and Schade did his job with great success.
But, it had a drawback.
"It took away a lot of our offense," Shriver admitted afterward, "because Russell drives a lot of our offense. So, it was a little slow first period.
"We shut him (Petrarca) down, which took Russell out of the play. So, in the second period we said 'To heck with it' and decided just to turn him loose.
"As you could see, it opened up the game, because they both skated hard, and played very well. That was probably the best team game we've played all year."
Defense dominated for both teams through most of the opening stanza, as neither team could find an opening. But, misfortune struck when the Badgers were assessed a two-minute penalty for tripping at the 4:47 mark.
Skating with the man advantage, United put the first goal on the board with only 3:58 left before the first intermission. The Chippewas failed to answer in the remaining time, and went into the break with that 1-0 deficit.
Exhibiting the resiliency they would show throughout the game, the Badgers answered with a goal from Ludington senior Luke Larr, who buried a laser from off the right circle four minutes into the second period that tied it, 1-1, at 13:31. Mason County Central junior Austin Quillan had the assist.
Lakeshore had a chance to take the lead less than a minute later when United took a penalty to put the Badgers on the power play, but the Badgers couldn't score and the opportunity fizzled.
United then reclaimed the lead, 2-1 at the second intermission on a goal with only 1:43 to play in the second period, and extended it to 3-1 with four minutes having elapsed in the third period.
But, the Badgers again came back, shaving the deficit to a one-goal margin, 3-2, on a goal by Bear Lake junior Bryce Harless after controlling a pass from Ludington junior Rylan Mirretti at the 12:31 mark.
Mason County Central sophomore River Claveau brought the Badgers even with United, 3-3, converting a pass from Schade with 7:18 still left in regulation.
It gave the Badgers a huge lift. Unfortunately, they seemed to suffer a bit of a hangover and let their guard down a little too quickly.
United took advantage of the momentary lapse and pulled out the win.
"It's amazing what one goal will do," said Shriver. "What happens, though, is what you saw. Everybody gets all hyped, and then they kind of forget about what they're doing, and they (United) scored real quick.
"You score, and everybody gets excited, but you have to keep playing and keep doing what got you to that point. But, with a young group, that's a common error.
"Again, another loss, but just a really good hockey game. And I think they had a lot of fun playing today, which is good. We needed that."
Lakeshore finished with six penalties, but United played even cleaner with three. Badgers goalie Alex Shriver had another good game with several key saves.
The Badgers make a trip to Tawas for a pair of games Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28-29.