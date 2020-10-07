HART — After placing fourth in the first two conference meets of the year, the Mason County Central boys team squeaked by Montague to take third place in the jamboree race at Hart Tuesday night while the girls team placed fourth.
Harts boys and girls teams continued their dominance on Tuesday winning both races.
“I was really pleased with everybody’s efforts tonight,” said Spartan head coach Ed Sanders. “Jay Danielson really stood out today running a PR for us and Gage Tyron ran his best race of the year.”
Gavin Shirey paced the Spartan boys with an 11th place finished, followed by Tyron in 13th and Danielson in 14th.
The Pirates had six of the first seven finishers in the boys race, including the first three finishers with Alex Enns, Spencer VanderZwaag, and Clayton Ackley.
On the girls side for the Spartans, Nyah Tyron had her best finish in a jamboree all year with a fifth place finish with Jaden Petersen coming in with a 25th place finish of her own.
The Hart girls team one upped the boys, having the top four runners in the race which included Alyson Enns, Audrianna Enns, Savannah Ackley, and Lynae Ackley.
Boys Team Results: Hart 17, Whitehall 74, Mason County Central, 77, Montague 80, Oakridge 146, Ravenna 155
Mason County Central Boys: 11-Gavin Shirey, 18:40.86, 13-Gage Tyron, 18:49.38, 14-Jay Danielson, 18:53.26, 19-Spencer Johnson, 19:11.22, 26-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:45.80, 31-Thomas Wagner, 19:59.95, 33-Hunter White, 20:06.72, 42-Braylin Thurow, 20:43.55, 47-Keegan Dunn, 21:33.60, 52-Zane McCabe, 22:03.65, 56-Ethan Hodges, 22:40.87, 61-Colton Bartlett, 25:44.10, 63-Basil Foisy, 26:41.06, 64- Alecc Munoz, 26:41.11, 65-Taiden Kovolski, 26:56.36.
Hart Boys: 1-Alex Enns, 16:51.85, 2-Spencer Vander Zwaag, 16:56.27, 3-Clayton Ackley, 17:30.56, 5-Wyatt Dean, 17:39.59, 6-Noah Bosley, 17:59.12, 7-Seth Ackley, 18:04.30, 15-Michael Tubbs, 18:55.85, 23-Max Nienhuis, 19:30.04, 28-Easton Vander Zwaag, 19:54.88, 32-Josef Bromley, 20:00.51, 36-Tyler Vanderzanden, 20:14.16, 39-Brendan Nienhuis, 20:20.77, 49-Brandon Vanderzanden, 21:49.27, 51-Tyler Coker, 21:53.71, 54-Mason Contreras, 22:31.47, 60-Josh Huizenga, 25:30.70.
Girls team results: Hart 19, Whitehall 70, Montague 80, Mason County Central 124, Shelby 142, Oakridge 145, Ravenna 148.
Mason County Central Girls: 5-Nyah Tyron, 20:51.19, 25- Jaden Petersen, 23:37.75, 34-Emily Adams, 24:26.79, 44-Gabby Jensen, 24:50.66, 46-Gracie Weinert, 25:21.76, 51-Jayden Baker, 26:02.09, 62-Mya Sterley, 29:13.53, 64-AshlynRose Kelley, 29:42.78, 65-Ava Brooks, 30:27.52, 66-Aylin Davila, 30:28.15.
Hart Girls: 1-Alyson Enns, 18:28.94, 2-Audrianna Enns, 18:48.79, 3-Savannah Ackley, 18:55.25, 4-Lynae Ackley, 20:08.22, 10-Lauren VanderLaan, 21:25.35, 12-Savanna Owens, 22:01.28, 13-Layla Creed, 22:05.34, 21-Gina VanderKodde, 23:13.76, 28-Morgan Marvin, 23:59.53, 29-Liszet Hernandez, 24:01.71, 30-Sadie Sorensen, 24:07.84, 32-Dayrin Ramirez, 24:17.60, 36-Kelly VanderKodde, 24:28.57, 37-Abigail Pretty, 24:37.71.