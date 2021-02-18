SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central wrestling had seven wrestlers earn two or more victories Wednesday night in its quad match.
The Spartans topped Manistee, 42-18, and Holton, 36-15, and fell to Reed City, 48-22.
"We wrestled well and are still getting better," said MCC head coach Kendall Trim. "We have a quick turnaround this week as we have to weigh in again (Thursday) then wrestle Friday."
Going 3-0 for the Spartans were Andrew Quinn, Carter Hirschfeld and Aiden Hirscheld.
Gavin Wagner, Colton Bartlett, Zane McCabe and Ethan Wood all went 2-1 for the Spartans.
The Spartans hit the mat again this Friday as they head to Shelby.