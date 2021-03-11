SCOTTVILLE — Defense shined in Wednesday’s matchup between Mason County Central and White Cloud, as the Indians came away with a 34-22 win over the Spartans.
“I thought we hung with them pretty tight all night,” said Central coach Mike Weinert about his team’s performance. “We out-rebounded them, and I think the turnovers were pretty close. It just came down to shooting, and they knocked down a few more shots. Our looks were pretty good all night.”
An 8-3 run from the Indians to start the game, helped by a pair of threes from Alexis Strait, gave White Cloud an early five-point advantage.
The Spartan defense tightened after that opening run from White Cloud, though the offense couldn’t get going at the midway point as the Indians led by seven with 2:36 remaining in the quarter.
Central manufactured good looks throughout the quarter and ended the first on a 4-0 run to trail 12-7 after one.
A three from Nyah Tyron in the opening minute of the quarter kept the Spartan run going as they cut the Indian lead to two early in the second.
The Spartans went cold from the field during the middle part of the second quarter, but with their defense making things difficult on the Indians, they allowed just two baskets in the opening six minutes. It gave White Cloud a six-point advantage with the halftime break approaching.
The two teams stayed scoreless in the final two minutes of the quarter, with the Indians taking a 16-10 lead into the break.
Following a layup from Central’s Wren Nelson to get the Spartans within four, the Indians responded with five straight points to stretch their lead out to nine.
White Cloud continued to add onto their lead in the third, as they climbed out to a 15 point lead with 3:19 remaining in the quarter.
The Spartans closed the quarter on a 4-0 run, narrowing the gap to 11 at the end of the quarter, with the score being 27-16.
A pair of baskets were traded in the opening two minutes of the second quarter to keep the White Cloud advantage at 11 with 5:30 to play in the final quarter.
Central mustered just two baskets in the closing minutes of the game as the Indians held on for the victory.
Nelson and Gabby Jensen paced the Spartans with six points each while the two of them also led Central on the boards with seven and six a piece.
WHITE CLOUD (34)
Derks 1 0-0 2, Hodges 3 0-0 6, Watson 1 0-1 2, Thompson 3 0-0 6, Strait 4 7-8 18. Totals: 12 7-9 34.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (22)
Quigley 1 0-0 3, Tyron 1 0-0 3, Petersen 1 0-0 2, Jensen 3 0-4 6, Nelson 3 0-6 6, Steiger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 0-10 22.
White Cloud;12;4;11;7;—;34
MC Central;7;3;6;6;—;22
3-point goals—White Cloud (3): Strait 3. Mason County Central (2): Tyron, Quigley. Total fouls—White Cloud 12, Mason County Central 15. JV score— Mason County Central 43, White Cloud 36, 2OT. Mason County Central scorers: Green 15, Miller 10, Baker 4, Mast 4, Mckay 4, Accardi 2.