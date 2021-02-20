SHELBY — The Mason County Central wrestling team fell in all three matches Friday night in Shelby.
The Spartans lost to Big Rapids, 30-18; Shelby, 45-22; and Kent City, 60-18.
Andrew Quinn and Carter Hirscheld each went 3-0 on the night for Central as Ethan Wood and Colton Bartlett each went 2-1.
Spartan head coach Kendall Trim was happy with Wood's performance, noting that he hasn't wrestled since the eighth grade.
"Ethan wrestled great tonight. He pushed a match with Lorenzo Rodriquez into overtime. To give himself a winnable match against a tough opponent like that is great to see from him," Trim said.
Also tallying wins for the Spartans were Gavin Wagner and Zane McCabe.
Mason County Central will wrestle next on Wednesday when they travel to Holton.