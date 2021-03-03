RAVENNA — Mason County Central's wrestling team traveled to Ravenna Tuesday night and fell in all three matches.
The Spartans lost to the Bulldogs as well as in matches to Montague and Shelby.
Despite the losses, head coach Kendel Trim is encouraged by the way his team has wrestled as of late.
"They are wrestling really well eight now. Getting multiple takedowns a match, getting turns on top and just wrestling really aggressive," Trim said.
Andrew Quinn and Carter Hirschfeld both went 3-0 on the day while Zane McCabe and Ethan Wood each won a match.
The Spartans get back on the mat Friday when they head to Orchard View.