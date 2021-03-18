RAVENNA — After topping Holton in the semifinals, Mason County Central's wrestling team fell to Ravenna Wednesday night in an MHSAA Division 4 team district in Ravenna..
The Spartans beat the Red Devils, 22-18, but fell to the Bulldogs, 53-18.
"Ravenna had too many guys for us, but we won most of our matches on the day," said Spartan head coach Kendel Trim. "Everybody wrestled better than they have before. We're not just getting better, but we are getting better faster than the other guys."
Claiming two wins for the Spartans were Carter and Aiden Hirschfeld as well as Zane McCabe.
Gaven Wagner, Ethan Wood and Jacob Maidens each had one win on the day.
The Spartans individual districts take place on Saturday at Carson City Crystal.