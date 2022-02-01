Registration underway for Ludington Soccer Club
The Ludington Soccer Club opened registration on Monday, Jan. 10, for its various teams and leagues.
The in-house leagues for children playing in under-5 through under-8 (birth years of 2017 through 2014) will practice starting in early April with games from April 16 through May 21. The cost for the season is $55.
The players in the GLCSL for players in under-9 through under-19 (birth years of 2013 through 2003) will also practice starting in early April with games from April 16 through May 21. There is a potential for an end of season tournament, and the cost for the season is $80.
The players in the GVSA for players in under-9 through under-19 (birth years of 2014 through 2003) will practice starting in late March or early April with games from April 16 through June 11. There is a “selected tournament” at the end of the season. The cost for the season for U9 through U12 is $160, and the cost for the season for U13 and older is $185.
Registration ends Feb. 10.
For more information, go to www.ludingtongrecsoccer.com
Annual LHS softball can, bottle drive Feb. 19
The Ludington High School softball program’s annual can and bottle drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19.
The program has two ways to donate cans and bottles. One is for patrons to schedule a pick-up time by either contacting Sierra Holmes at 231-794-9936 or Maggie Bates at 231-233-5959. The other is to drop the cans and bottles in person by going to the lobby doors outside Peterson Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19.
For more information, contact Holmes at the number above or email her at sholmes@lasd.net.
Adopt-a-Hurdle fundraiser for Mason County Eastern
CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern track and field program is having an Adopt-a-Hurdle funding drive. Hurdles can be personalized at at cost of $50. To place an order, contact Eastern track and field coach Ben Knizacky at 231-613-6523. Or fill out a slip available at Mason County Eastern with a check payable to Mason County Eastern Schools with “Adopt-a-Hurdle” in the memo line. Be sure to include the phrase to be placed on a hurdle.