Annual LHS softball can, bottle drive coming in February
The Ludington High School softball program’s annual can and bottle drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19.
The program has two ways to donate cans and bottles. One is for patrons to schedule a pick-up time by either contacting Sierra Holmes at 231-794-9936 or Maggie Bates at 231-233-5959. The other is to drop the cans and bottles in person by going to the lobby doors outside Peterson Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19.
For more information, contact Holmes at the number above or email her at sholmes@lasd.net.