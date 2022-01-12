LHS sideline cheer hosting fundraiser for Lawler
The Ludington High School sideline cheerleading team is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 14, to assist fellow student Charity Lawler, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.
According to a flier from the squad, Lawler turns 18 on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and is at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for treatment.
The squad is selling “Beat Cancer Birthday Cake Fudge” during the Ludington competitive cheerleading team’s silent auction at 4:30 p.m., Friday, as a part of the competitive cheer team’s first-ever home competition.
Before the varsity boys basketball game later that night as well as at halftime, the sideline cheer team will be selling fudge, too.
The cost is $3 for a quarter-pound, $5 for a half-pound and $10 for a pound.
The squad is also selling wristbands with “Charity Conquers” written on them.
Students attending the basketball game are encouraged to wear gold in support of the Ludington Optimist Club’s Childhood Cancer Campaign and lime green to show support for the fight against lymphoma.
Registration underway for Ludington Soccer Club
The Ludington Soccer Club opened registration on Monday, Jan. 10, for its various teams and leagues.
The in-house leagues for children playing in under-5 through under-8 (birth years of 2017 through 2014) will practice starting in early April with games from April 16 through May 21. The cost for the season is $55.
The players in the GLCSL for players in under-9 through under-19 (birth years of 2013 through 2003) will also practice starting in early April with games from April 16 through May 21. There is a potential for an end of season tournament, and the cost for the season is $80.
The players in the GVSA for players in under-9 through under-19 (birth years of 2014 through 2003) will practice starting in late March or early April with games from April 16 through June 11. There is a “selected tournament” at the end of the season. The cost for the season for U9 through U12 is $160, and the cost for the season for U13 and older is $185.
Registration ends Feb. 10.
For more information, go to www.ludingtongrecsoccer.com
Annual LHS softball can, bottle drive coming in February
The Ludington High School softball program’s annual can and bottle drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19.
The program has two ways to donate cans and bottles. One is for patrons to schedule a pick-up time by either contacting Sierra Holmes at 231-794-9936 or Maggie Bates at 231-233-5959. The other is to drop the cans and bottles in person by going to the lobby doors outside Peterson Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19.
For more information, contact Holmes at the number above or email her at sholmes@lasd.net.