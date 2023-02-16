Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Periods of snow. High 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.