The following sports events are postponed/canceled:
- Mason County Eastern at Walkerville girls basketball postponed to TBD
- Brethren at Manistee Catholic girls basketball postponed to noon, Saturday, Feb. 25
Scattered flurries and snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 11:53 am
