The following sporting events are canceled/postponed:
- Pentwater at Mason County Eastern boys basketball postponed to Feb. 28
- Mason County Central at Evart girls basketball postponed to TBD
Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Watching a potential winter storm. Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 12:56 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.