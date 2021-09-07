Recently the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame inducted the classes of 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, instead of a sold-out banquet to honor this wonderful class of amazing athletes and enshrine them into the hall, the hall board conducted these induction events virtually, via pre-recorded video, due to COVID restrictions.
This year’s induction events may be viewed by visiting the web site of www.masoncountysportshalloffame.org; or by searching for the hall on Facebook. The MCSHOF has as its mission to recognize, honor and enshrine those who have excelled in their sports achievement. This year’s class included Robert Ayers, Adam Johnson, David Killips, Annie (Tewel) Sadosty, Kelly Smith, the 2007 MCC volleyball state finalists and the 1921 Ludington Mariners professional baseball team.
According to Billie Jean King, “Sports teaches you about character, it teaches you to play by the rules, it teaches you what it feels like to win and lose—it teaches you about life.” Our residents are encouraged to review the videos of the inductees and listen to what they say about the importance sports play and have played in their development as student athletes and beyond the game into their lives.
It was insightful to hear what each of these inductees had to say about their parents, family, coaches, teachers, fellow players and community on how important these individuals and this community were in their growth as student athletes, career and family life. Every inductee was gracious for the support, opportunity, sacrifice, dedication and encouragement they received that allowed them to excel in their respective sport participation.
They all reflected on the importance athletics play in teaching respect, teamwork, leadership, dedication, perseverance and overcoming adversity. Those are all the elements you need to lead a satisfying life beyond the game.
In September and October, the hall’s board of directors will again begin the two-month process of selecting the next class of inductees to be honored in June 2022. A question that is frequently asked is, “How is someone nominated, and selected for induction?”
This process begins with a long list of more than 200 athletes from Mason County that have been initially compiled over the past 18 years. Each board member, and we have 24, may recommend six individuals, teams or contributors for inductions. Any player, team or contributor that receives at least two recommendations, continues to move through the process of review over the next 6 weeks.
The board continues to review, discuss and vote to reduce the final recommendation slate to 15 to 20 finalists. This review, debate, vetting and voting continues on selection night, until six finalists receive at least two-thirds, or 16 votes, to be selected into the MCSHOF.
The MCSHOF encourages members of the community to submit recommendations for the hall by completing the nomination form on the www.masoncountysportshalloffame.org site, or submit a letter to MCSHOF, PO Box 553, Ludington, MI 40431, with your nomination, supporting data and a follow-up contact.
Community members are encouraged to submit names of those individuals or teams they feel would merit Induction into the prestigious Mason County Sports Hall of Fame.