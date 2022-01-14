PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Hart and Mason County Central had strong performances, finishing in the top three overall at the first-ever Ludington Competitive Cheer Invitational Friday evening at Ludington Elementary School.
The Orioles — breaking in the gymnasium with the first high school sporting event at the building since its opening earlier this month — finished in sixth place with 590.44 total points.
Ludington scored 182.9 points in the first round, starting the invitational in sixth place. The Orioles scored 165.74 points in the second round and were in sixth place heading into the third round where they scored 241.8 points.
Mason County Central scored 626.78 total points and finished in third place. The Spartans had 194.3 points after the first round. In the second round, Central scored 165.48 points and added 267 points in round three.
“I’m very excited about our round three score. We scored 267. I feel like our judges were very difficult today, and I think that was a good thing. We really did a great job of making some necessary changes from Wednesday’s competition in that round,” said Mason County Central coach Cheri Stibitz.
Spring Lake won the competition with a total score of 659.76 and Hart was second with 632.74 points. The Pirates scored 206.4 points in the first round, and Hart had 206.4 points in the second round. Hart scored 246.96 points in the third round.