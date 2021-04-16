I grew up in a very different fishing community than Ludington, but one thing that Livonia has in common with Ludington is ample opportunity for shore fishing, particularly in the spring.
While most of the impoundments I grew up on are on the Rouge River system, here in Mason County, you can access several rivers, several lakes and, of course, a Great Lake, from shore.
We’ll focus on three spring species today, as anglers are and will be targeting them in the coming weeks locally.
Where to go
There are some tips in here about where to try, but keep in mind just how many lakes we have in Mason, Oceana, Manistee and Lake counties and how many of them have public land available for fishing. It’s a substantial number. You can invest in plat books for all the local counties or you can use a smartphone app like OnX Hunt, which has overlays for land ownership. So you can make sure you’re on public land when you decide to fish. One warning, though, your phone probably is only accurate to about 15 feet, so don’t argue with the neighboring property owner about precisely where the line is. But for $20 or $30 a year, you can make sure you’re legal when you go shorefishing. It’s a wise investment in my mind.
Perch
I’m not sure what’s going on with the Big Sable River in Ludington State Park, but the perch aren’t thick in there yet, and I’m starting to wonder if they will be. I’m not sure whether it has to do with water levels or the low flow rate (from a very dry March) or the changing bottom due to filamentous algae and quagga mussels, but the fish just aren’t there like usual.
Luckily, they have been showing up in Lincoln Lake for decades, although not in the same areas as they always did.
You’ve no doubt seen the people casting from the M-116/Lakeshore Drive bridge. Well, they haven’t had great luck from what I’ve been told. Fortunately, the fish have been utilizing more areas farther upstream in the lake/river thanks to the higher water of late.
The pedestrian docks along the south shore of the lake in Cartier Park allow some access to perch spawning areas. Whether keeping spawning perch is a good idea or not is up for debate, but they are legal to fish for year-round at this point.
To target perch, the long-accepted method of a two-hook “perch rig” is the way to go. When it comes to bait, they’ll happily take worms, minnows, wigglers and perch eyes. Your perch rig can just be fished on a taut line with a 1/2-ounce sinker clipped to the bottom to hold it down. Alternately, you can use a lighter sinker and a slip bobber. This may allow you to find the schools a little more easily, especially if you set some tight lines and use the bobber to drift-fish other areas as wind allows.
Another great search bait is a Beetle Spin or Road Runner — any small jig with a spinner blade for some flash can attract fish. You can also fish small jigs under a clip-on bobber, a technique we’ll get into in our crappie section.
Bluegills
You can find bluegills and sunfish on many local lakes and in many areas of those lakes. I would love to tell you how the fish are always on this side or that side of a lake early in the year, but there are no hard, fast rules. Bluegills use areas that warm quickest first and then use other areas as spring progresses. When you’re shore fishing, you’re limited by your casting distance. The best way to get more casting distance is to use a slip-bobber rig. Without a long leader between your bobber and your sinkers, your line won’t have that bola effect that robs you of casting distance.
To rig for slip-bobber fishing, you thread a bobber stop and bead on your line first, then a bobber, then you can put on your split shot and your hook. The bobber stop can be set for the depth you’re going to fish (you want your worm close to bottom but not so close it’s always catching on a weed).
What do I look for when bluegill fishing early? You want dark bottom areas, because they do tend to warm faster than other areas. Places with lots of wood will warm fast as well. It’s always good to set one line a little lighter so that it drifts around and gives you a bead on bluegills that you maybe would have missed by just casting where you think they are.
I like a size 6 or 8 long-shank hook for this kind of fishing. The bigger the hook, the better, because who wants to mess with little potato-chip-sized bluegills that swallow the hook?
Crappies
When I was just old enough to ride my bike to the lake alone — probably 10 or 12 years old — I used to ride to Newburgh Lake. There was a guy there who was strange — and this was the late 70s and early 80s, so strange really stood out. He wore a big old radio headset and a trucker hat and a jean jacket adorned with all kinds of fishing patches. Today I would probably guess he was a differently abled adult, but to a young kid, he was just kind of weird. He talked loud and stared you down. My friends, who did not fish much, would see him around town and dubbed him “Fish Guy.” Their thought was that Fish Guy was just a poseur. He dressed like he caught fish, but really didn’t, they figured.
Well, my friends were wrong. Fish guy not only caught fish, he was pretty good at it — at least in the spring. Fish Guy would fish with those little marabou jigs that used to be about 40 cents for a card of several of them. And while everyone else was casting off of the “T-docks,” or fishing piers, on Newburgh Lake, he would just drop his jig down a foot or two and walk very slowly around the perimeter of the dock. And he would load up on crappies. It wasn’t just Newburgh Lake where he did this, it was also Phoenix Lake, Wilcox Pond and any other Rouge River impoundment that had a dock or seawall he could walk. It was a pretty slick way to catch fish.
Well, there are only a couple such docks around Mason County where you can get out and walk and I have never seen anyone repeat his feat here locally. But I have caught crappies around docks from a boat here. Just something to keep in mind.
My dad always used to say that crappie fishing was best just as the lilypads were trying to come up out of the water. That seems to work here, too.
What’s the best way to catch crappies? Well, a jig and a minnow under a bobber, whether on a rig or a single hook, works. I like to use a jig under a clip-on bobber. I cast them out and let the jig swing down under them. I let them sit a few seconds after they stop swinging down and then I will reel them in a foot or two and let the jig swing back under the bobber again. It works pretty well.
Gear
When you’re fishing from shore, you want casting distance and that means a long rod, at least for panfish. You want to be able to wing your bobber out there a country mile beyond everyone else. That doesn’t mean you always will fish real far from shore, but having that ability comes in handy at times. I grew up with a 6-foot-6 Shakespeare Alpha rod and a matching reel. I would say today that a 7-foot medium-light-action rod is a better way to go. I was raised in a time when almost everyone had 12-pound-test line on their rods, ostensibly for the 12-pound pike they were going to catch or something. Don’t fall for that, use 6-pound-test where you don’t fear the pike and 8-pound-test where they’re common. There can be a bit of a dogfish problem around here, too, so keep that in mind when considering your line size.
Another good item to have is a rodholder or three. Sure you can lay your rod down on the shoreline and just watch your bobber, but what happens when the guy down the row gets into a big fish and comes stomping down the shore trying to land the trophy? Keep your rods up. Commercial rodholders are inexpensive and they keep you from cutting down every Y-shaped stick in the county.