While much of the attention to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s press conference Friday was focused on in-person dining at restaurants, there also were announcements that affected high school athletics.
And it was not the word that many were expecting.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in its update Friday, stated that winter contact sports cannot take place until at least until Feb. 21. That affects basketball, wrestling, competitive cheer and hockey.
Previously, those teams were told they could have non-contact practices with contact practices games scheduled to start after Feb. 1. Now, non-contact practices can only be done through Feb. 21.
“We found out about this decision at 9:30 a.m. like everyone else, and we will address it as quickly as possible after taking the weekend to collect more information,” stated Mark Uyl in released remarks from the Michigan High School Athletic Association Friday afternoon. “We did not anticipate this delay in winter contact practices and competition, and (Friday’s) announcement has created many new questions.
“Obviously, this is disappointing to thousands of athletes who have been training with their teams over the last week and watching teams in other states around Michigan play for the last two months.”
Non-contact sports such as bowling and swimming could begin their seasons Friday.
The announcements came just before the state championship games for football got started at Ford Field in Detroit. The announcement from MDHHS allowed for facilities that can host 10,000 spectators can have 500 people attend games in person, but the MHSAA said it would not change its ticket policy for the state final.
“We have been planning these Finals for weeks to include immediate family, and unfortunately this isn’t a process we can adjust midstream,” Uyl stated. “Distributing more tickets would put stress on those plans and Ford Field staffing, and force schools to make more hard decisions on who will be able to attend, but at the last second instead of with prior planning.”