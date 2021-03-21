GAYLORD — Ludington’s Baily Streeter finished in ninth place at the MHSAA Division 2 bowling regional hosted at Gaylord Bowling Center in Gaylord Saturday, and she will be heading to the state tournament this coming weekend.
Streeter rolled a four-game total of 632 with her best game as her first one with a score of 180. She also rolled games of 146, 150 and 156.
Flint Kearsley’s Sara Ritchie was the regional champion with a four-game score of 743. Bay City Western’s Madison Sursely was the 10th and final qualifier with a four-game score of 625.
Heidi Faust finished 21st with a score of 556. Her best game was her second one with a 154. Leonie Dahm was right behind her in 22nd place with a score of 553, and her best game was her last, 175.
The Orioles finished 10th as a team on Friday in the 13-team regional. Ludington bowled games of 616, 623, 539 and 612. Flint Kearsley won the team regional championship followed by Bay City Western.
Steeter will bowl Saturday, March 27, at Century Bowl in Waterford in the state tournament. She is the first Oriole to qualify for the state tournament since Bryce Shangle and Saige Phelps qualified in 2019.