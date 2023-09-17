MANISTEE — Ten yards doesn’t seem like a great distance of ground to cover, especially when you have four downs in which to do it. But as far as Manistee Catholic was concerned, it might as have well have been 100.
After seeing a 14-8 lead in the third quarter overcome by Suttons Bay and regulation end in a 22-22 tie, the Sabers (2-2 , 1-1 West Michigan D League) failed to score in the two overtime periods and fell to the Norsemen, 28-22, Saturday at Saber Stadium.
“Suttons Bay just showed it wanted it more,” said Manistee Catholic coach Jake Szymanski. “I don’t think we were as tired as they were, and we knew that. Their size up front just prevailed over what we had.
“Like I was telling the guys, we just made too many mental mistakes. When you are as undersized as we were this game, you have to be technically sound. You’ve got to make the little things work for you, and we didn’t do that today.
“We started off pretty hot there real quick. We were moving the ball, and we forced some turnovers. We had our opportunities all day long and we just couldn’t cash them in. For whatever reason, we just couldn’t find any consistency offensively.”
Suttons Bay grabbed an 8-0 lead late in the first quarter with 1:04 left when junior quarterback Grayson Opie scored on a 7-yard bootleg around end, and he then tossed the two-point conversion pass to Luke Bramer.
The Sabers answered that score on their next possession after fielding the ensuing kickoff.
Junior quarterback Tyler Hallead hit freshman Andrew Potter in full stride in the middle of the field and he raced to the end zone to complete the 69-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, but the Sabers trailed only 8-6 at the half.
“I’d hate to see the time of possession because I’m pretty sure we played about three quarters on defense,” Szymanski added. “We were able to hold them, and that was great. We just couldn’t find the offense when we needed it.
“We’re down there at the end, we make our play to get back in it. It was just a bunch of little things, whether we didn’t hold the block long enough, or didn’t get there quick enough. Defensively they had a good game plan around us.”
The Sabers finally cashed in on a scoring opportunity to take the lead in the third quarter, senior back Ryker Capling scooting 36 yards for the six and Oleniczak hauling in the two-point conversion pass for a 14-8 Sabers lead.
It came with 6:09 to play in the third, but the Norsemen came right back as Opie loped in from four yards out for his second TD to tie the score, 14-14, with just 33.8 seconds left in the period.
Suttons Bay regained the lead, 22-14, with 6:44 remaining in the fourth when Bramer slipped around end for a 12-yard run and the Norsemen converted on the two-point conversion.
But the Sabers weren’t finished and Hallead hooked up with Capling breaking behind the secondary and he ran the ball in for a 50-yard TD and then added the two-point conversion himself to knot it up again, 22-22.
The Norsemen prevailed in the second overtime, however, when they broke into the end zone on a fourth-and-4 to end the game.
“We can’t dwell on this too long. There’s still plenty of season left,” said Szymanski. “We may have made it a little bit harder on ourselves now, but we definitely can still accomplish everything we want to.”
Hallead finished the game 4-of-16 for 138 yards and two TDs, a 45-yarder to Capling and a 63-yarder to Potter. Capling had almost 100 yards rushing.
Capling led the defense with 20 tackles and a pass deflection. Nathaniel Barnett finished with 14 tackles, Potter had 11 and Brandon Brindle 10. Hybza and Oleniczak made eight apiece.
The Sabers return to the road next Friday for a non-conference game with Grand Rapids Sacred Heart at Greenville.