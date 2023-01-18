Team Honey Badger youth wrestling based out of Ludington’s Hook & Catch Wrestling had members compete at both the Far North Greights Open in Traverse City last weekend and at the Sparta Open.
At the Greights Open, four wrestlers were their division’s runner-up: Diana Ottgen, Geada Nehm, Nathan Fortier and Quinton Benderman. Chase Gable and Jaxson Nehm finished third. Carson Lasater also wrestled.
At the Sparta Open, Gavin Thoreson was his division’s champion, and Mike Breitfeld finished third. Emilyn Thoreson also wrestled.