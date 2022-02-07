Hook & Catch Wrestling Club’s Team Honey Badger had wrestlers compete at the MYWA youth wrestling tournament on Feb. 6 in Belding for the Belding Open. Gavin Thoreson was a champion for age group and weight class. Finishing as runenrs-up were Emilyn Thoreson, Jaxson Nehm and Mike Breitfeld. Taking third was Gaeda Nehm. Also wrestling were Corey Ottgen Jr. and Diana Ottgen.
