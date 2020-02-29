WYOMING — Ludington’s girls bowling team finished sixth, a little more than 100 points away from placing in the top three at the MHSAA Division 3 team bowling regional at Park Center Lanes in Wyoming.

Ludington scored a 2,782. The Orioles rolled a 173 in their final Baker game and a high of 711 in their final full game. Whitehall won the regional championship with a 3,076. The Vikings were followed by Big Rapids (3,039) and Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2,922).

For the boys, Ludington took 15th place with a total of 3,261 pins. The boys’ best Baker score came in at 200, with their best full game coming in at 819. The regional championship was won by Belding (3,957), and also qualifying for the state tournament was Oakridge (3,927) and Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3,872).

Division 4

Regional at Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — In the regional hosted by Ravenna at Eastbrook Lanes in Grand Rapids, the Eastern boys team placed 14th with a total score of 2,777.

The Cardinals rolled a high Baker score of 146 and a game score of 720. The regional championship was won by Ravenna (3,546). Also qualifying for the state tournament was Grandville Calvin Christian (3,454) and Carson City-Crystal (3,2121).

Eastern’s girls team came in 11th with a score of 2,203. Their highest Baker game came in at 95, while their high game score rounded out at 580.

Fowler won the girls regional championship with 3,110. Also reaching the state tournament was Ravenna (2,943) and Kent City (2,882).