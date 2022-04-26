USTA Northern Michigan is hosting a Play Tennis Midwest! event from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 15, at Schoenherr Tennis Center. The event includes free interactive tennis activities, games and play for adults and children ages six-and-older. For more information, contact Larry Brown at 517-745-6113.
