Tennis fundraiser: The Ludington tennis program is hosting a fundraiser to purchase a new tennis ball machine and score towers. There more than two dozen girls and more than two dozen boys in the high school program with nearly 60 kids in the middle school program. To donate to the program, go online at https://verticalraise.com/fundraiser/ludington-tennis-drive/c/37573/
