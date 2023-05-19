It’s been about three years since I decided I needed to get out more.
This may sound ironic coming from an outdoor writer, but it’s true. Sure, I fish, I hunt, I hike occasionally, but I kind of think I straddled the line between “outdoorsy” and an outdoorsman (or outdoorsperson, if you prefer). If you never get remote and rustic, how good can your outdoors skills be?
During the pandemic, I set out to change that. I want to be an 80-year-old who hikes and paddles (and fishes and hunts), not one who is bedridden or graveridden.
(I can hear my former co-workers, friends, family and, perhaps, my doctor, saying “eat some salad” as they read this, but we will ignore them for the purposes of this conversation.)
So in 2020, my daughter and I set out to hike as much of the North Country Trail as we could and I started paddling as much as I could with local friends. I got in better shape.
It was great, but it’s not enough.
Jack London called it “The Call of the Wild” and that’s as apt a name as any.
There is some deep-seeded need for us to get outside and explore, to see what’s over the next hill or around the next bend.
For most of my life, those hills and bends have all been in Michigan.
The Brule
Last year, many of you read of our three-day, two-night trip down the Brule River between Nelma and Florence, Wisconsin. This 45-mile trip really was selected because it was the wildest paddle we could find within a day’s drive. We wanted to be out among the wolves and the bears and not the people. We encountered a couple boats the first day, but beyond that it was just us and the river, just the way we planned it. We saw birds, heard wolves and caught wild brook trout. We ran rapids. We camped by a waterfall under a bazillion stars. It was pretty much perfect.
Except that I had COVID 10 days earlier and was absolutely gassed at the end of each day’s paddling. There was also that issue with my CPAP not cooperating below 32 degrees. And that tick I found attached to my belly the night I got home.
But on balance, it was an outstanding trip.
We did some things on that trip to take variables out of the equation. We had no idea, months ahead, what the river level would be, so we watched the gauges and made loose backup plans. We had a little idea that the water would be deathly cold, so some of us wore Under Armour and drysuits each day. We were comfortable until about noon of the last day, when the temperature got above 60 degrees.
Food was a simple plan: We each did our own because we only needed three days of it.
Although a couple people dumped their boats, it happened in areas where the retrieval was not death-defying.
Aside from some issues with landmarks not being as recognizable as we hoped, we had very little stress on the trip.
What’s next?
This summer I’m helping to plan a trip down a river in Ontario. There’s one road that goes to the top of our paddle, or you can take a train and be dropped off. It’s nominally a five-day paddle totaling about 125 km — almost 80 miles.
A lot can happen in 80 miles of wilderness. This stretch has several named rapids — some up to Class IV if the water levels are high enough — and a couple of waterfalls. There are spots in this river that are boat graveyards and they have names to match. It’s not a trip to be taken lightly. Portaging a canoe and gear more than 100 yards is a serious endeavor and we’ve got at least five of those that I can count. My history of back problems gives me some pause, but strangely, I rarely have back pain after kneeling and paddling all day. And we’re just going to have to work together, the six of us.
Planning
Luckily, this year’s destination is not so unknown as last year’s was, but it’s more remote. Last year, we weren’t sure where our campsites would be or whether we could find them. With some trouble, we did.
This year, we have to register with Ontario Provincial Parks to be on the stretch of river we’ll be on and they don’t take registrations until two weeks before your trip. There are several campsites along the river, but they are not reservable. I was given the responsibility for the itinerary and I’ve been studying the map, reading online reports and trying to plan for 15-mile (24 km) days of paddling. It turns out that seems to be a manageable target distance for most paddlers, as the campsites are concentrated at 15-mile intervals with a few scattered a couple kilometers long and short of that.
A friend has taken on the responsibility for obtaining tickets for the train that will carry us north and drop us in the river. Right now, the baggage car that’s set aside for canoes is under repair, so we’re waiting on that. If we can’t have that, we’re going to have to pay an outfitter a substantial sum to haul our boats north.
Beyond our boats, we’ll have little communal gear — one big bug tent for hanging out in the mornings and evenings and maybe a communal meal or two.
For a lot of reasons, I’m not a big communal food fan. I can’t have spicy foods late at night and for some reason, everyone turns into a Texan when they try to cook in the woods. My plan is for dehydrated meals and snacks — oatmeal in the morning, cheese and sausage or trail mix through the day and then some of the store-bought backpacking meals in the evenings. I’m sure we may have some communal cooking, but the rough outline I have is for primarily solo cooking, whether on a fire grate or with a backpacking stove.
Trip reports
Although “The Adventure Map” of this river has some great detail on the rapids we’ll face, it can’t tell us what the water levels will be or what those flows will do to the rapids. That’s where research comes in. Although YouTube is helpful on some rivers, there’s very little on this one and what is there is subjective. People will shoot video on the rapids they run successfully, but rarely do you find videos of people dumping and/or having their boats pinned to a boulder.
So we read as many gauges and trip reports as we can on sites like Paddling.com and My Canadian Canoe Routes and lean on the people who we’ve met who have done this river or similar rivers.
Rapids and rapids and rapids
There will be some rapids that will be impassable. It’s up to us to go ashore, scout what we can and pull off the necessary maneuvers to navigate them.
I’ll be primarily paddling with people who are more experienced with whitewater than I am. Although I’ve paddled some rapids, the descriptions of some of the features on this river (4-foot standing waves and “misty” drops) are somewhat intimidating. There will likely be features that they will run that I won’t. Or features they will run loaded that I will run with an empty canoe.
Outfitting your canoe for whitewater is fairly simple — you pack it with flotation. But we aren’t simply running whitewater, we’re taking a long trip in solo canoes where whitewater is present. Our canoe space is reserved for our gear, so we’ll have to be extra careful. There’s also the matter of whether you leash your gear to the boat or lash it down tight or just let it break free if you dump your canoe. Opinions vary in the texts about what you should do. “Don’t dump” is going to be my guiding principle for this one.
Gear
We’re a couple months out from this trip, so I don’t have a lot of specialized gear packed yet. I suspect my gear will be similar for this one to what it was last year — a bivvy solo tent, the lightest sleeping bag I own, an inflatable bedroll, clothes and cooking supplies. I’ll also have my CPAP and probably three batteries. Because of the timing of this one, we’re going to encounter bugs and heat.
I am hoping to have an “Original Bugshirt,” which is a hooded, screen-meshed jacket that covers your entire upper body and face, for the trip. Although I took my water filter last year, I did not use it. This year I anticipate filtering more water, as we’ll be in summer temperatures rather than spring. We’ll also have sources of fire, knives/saws/axes, first aid and so on.
Cliff Jacobson has a book on how to prep and pack for wilderness trips called “Wilderness Canoeing and Camping,” (alternately called “Canoeing Wild Rivers”) which is considered the Bible on this stuff, so if you’re planning a trip, give that a read.
I’m on the fence about a fishing rod. Although I want to fish, this isn’t Labrador with 4-pound brook trout, it’s a river with warmwater species like bass, pike and maybe some walleyes.
A rod and tackle are two more things to tie down and keep track of if you dump in a big rapid — potentially two more things to lose. A shore lunch of walleye sounds great, but I’m not sure I can haul in enough seasoning to make a bass taste good. I would love to fight a few smallies, though.