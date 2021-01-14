EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association's Representative Council announced new dates for the playoffs for basketball, competitive cheer, hockey and wrestling Thursday afternoon.
After the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that contact sports were not permitted until Feb. 1, the MHSAA stated it would draw up new dates for the tournaments. Those tournaments are scheduled to start in mid-March. Non-contact practices in those four sports can begin Saturday, and Thursday's announcement gave new first contact practice dates and first contest dates.
The MHSAA also stated that spring sports will start with the dates originally scheduled for March 15 for first practices.
The MHSAA previously stated that non-contact sports such as bowling and swimming may start with practices Saturday with the first competition date available being Friday, Jan. 22. Masks will be required of all participants except when they are actively participating in swimming or diving. Spectators are capped at 100 people in school gyms or 250 in stadiums or arenas based on orders from the MDHHS.
The girls and boys basketball district week was pushed to the week of March 22, two weeks after what was in the previous announcement. Teams can have their first contact practice on Feb. 1, and those teams may start their seasons on Feb. 4.
Competitive cheer and wrestling may have their first contact practices on Feb. 1, but those sports may not have their first contest until Feb. 8. In competitive cheer, the districts were moved back at least 10 days to March 15 through 20. For wrestling, the districts were moved back from the week of March 1 to the week of March 15.
Hockey may not have a contact practice until Feb. 1, but that sport can have its first game also on Feb. 1. In that sport, the regionals are the first level of the playoffs, and those will remain with a start during the week of March 15.
The MHSAA stated that it anticipates most winter athletes to have their winter seasons concluded by the end of March. The organization also stated that it understands that the updated playoff schedule carries through schools' respective spring breaks. It stated that the organization found that 63 percent of member schools have spring break the week of March 29 and 37 percent have spring break during the week of April 5.
The first practices for baseball, boys golf, girls soccer, softball, girls tennis and track and field can be scheduled for March 15.